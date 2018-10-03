Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 9:29 am

Sarah Jessica Parker has responded to a fan requesting that she write out or replace Kim Cattrall‘s character in order to make a third Sex and the City film.

If you don’t know, months ago, Kim stated that she did not want to do a third film and stated she was “never friends” with her co-stars. Then, after Kim suffered a personal family tragedy after her brother’s death, she did not like that Sarah Jessica offered a pubic condolence. She called Sarah Jessica out, marking a very public feud.

Well, this week, a fan requested that SJP “replace or write her out…if she is not interested.”

Sarah Jessica had a very gracious response to the fan, writing, “Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her.”

See the full exchange below…
