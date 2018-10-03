Sofia Vergara Supports Son Manolo at 'Guilty Party' Season Two Premiere!

Sofia Vergara happily strikes a pose with her son Manolo Vergara while attending the season two premiere of his series Guilty Party: History of Lying held at the ArcLight Cinemas on Tuesday (October 2) in Hollywood.

The 46-year-old Modern Family star and her 26-year-old son were joined by his co-stars Connor Trinneer, Gabriel Conte, Sebastian Genta, Nick Fink, Jessie Paege, Audrey Whitby, Alexis G. Zall, Teala Dunn, Miles McKenna, Tiffany Alvord, Andrea Russett and Vale Genta.

