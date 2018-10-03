The O.C.'s Mischa Barton Joins 'The Hills' Reboot

Top Stories
Wed, 03 October 2018 at 3:00 pm

Surprise! Mischa Barton is reportedly joining The Hills reboot!

While the 32-year-old actress never appeared on the MTV reality show, which aired from 2006-2010, she is very familiar with life in Orange County.

Mischa starred on the hit show The O.C., which premiered on Fox in 2003 and inspired Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Laguna Beach lead to The Hills spinoff.

A source apparently confirmed this news to People, though MTV has not made it official just yet. The Hills: New Beginnings is set to debut in 2019.

The reboot cast includes Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado.

