The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Walk Out Holding Hands in New York City!
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are definitely feeling the love!
The 28-year-old Kiss Land musician and the 21-year-old model were spotted heading out hand in hand from Four Seasons Residences on Wednesday (October 3) in New York City.
The couple looked happy together as they strolled out into the city. Bella looked cool and casual in a black graphic tee, blue jeans and sneakers.
The two were seen coupled up for a date night in the city a few days before (September 29), once again holding hands while enjoying a night out on the town.