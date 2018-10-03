Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 6:48 pm

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Walk Out Holding Hands in New York City!

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Walk Out Holding Hands in New York City!

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are definitely feeling the love!

The 28-year-old Kiss Land musician and the 21-year-old model were spotted heading out hand in hand from Four Seasons Residences on Wednesday (October 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

The couple looked happy together as they strolled out into the city. Bella looked cool and casual in a black graphic tee, blue jeans and sneakers.

The two were seen coupled up for a date night in the city a few days before (September 29), once again holding hands while enjoying a night out on the town.
Photos: BACKGRID
