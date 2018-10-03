'Titans' Renewed on DC Universe for Season 2!

Titans is already coming back for more!

The Greg Berlanti-produced drama series will get a second season on the newly launched DC Universe platform, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday evening (October 3).

The show stars Brenton Thwaites as the famed character Robin. You may know Robin traditionally from the Batman story lines, but this Robin appears to have a grudge against the famous superhero. At one point in the trailer for the upcoming series, Brenton‘s Robin says, “F*ck Batman.”

The series will premiere its first season on October 12. Watch the trailer below!