Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 10:50 pm

'Titans' Renewed on DC Universe for Season 2!

'Titans' Renewed on DC Universe for Season 2!

Titans is already coming back for more!

The Greg Berlanti-produced drama series will get a second season on the newly launched DC Universe platform, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Wednesday evening (October 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brenton Thwaites

The show stars Brenton Thwaites as the famed character Robin. You may know Robin traditionally from the Batman story lines, but this Robin appears to have a grudge against the famous superhero. At one point in the trailer for the upcoming series, Brenton‘s Robin says, “F*ck Batman.”

The series will premiere its first season on October 12. Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: DC
Posted to: Brenton Thwaites, Titans

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop