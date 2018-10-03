Tom Holland Wraps Filming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in Europe!

Tom Holland and the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home are finished filming in Europe!

The 22-year-old actor was spotted filming his last scene on Wednesday afternoon (October 3) in Venice, Italy.

In the final shot, Tom looked surprised while filming amid a chaotic set of tables and chairs turned upside down.

After finishing, Tom took to his Instagram to open up about filming in Europe.

“Honestly the best job of my life. Thank you Venice, Prague and of course my hometown London. I could not have asked for a better crew and the support from our amazing fans has been incredible. Love you all and New York here we come. #spidermanfarfromhome,” Tom wrote.

