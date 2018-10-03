Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 2 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor is back on, with 19 castaways still in the competition for Season 37 of the hit series, which is called “David vs. Goliath.”

In the premiere of the new season, for the second time in Survivor history, a contestant was medically evacuated and forced to leave the game. Find out what happened in the first episode!

Jeremy finds Dan’s hidden immunity idol. On the David tribe, Davie finds the hidden immunity idol.

In the immunity challenge, the Goliath tribe wins.

During the tribal council, four votes go to Lyrsa and five votes go to Jessica. Jessica is voted off of the island.

Jessica Peet, 19

David Tribe

Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.

Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.

Waitress