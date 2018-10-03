Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 9:07 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 2 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 2 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor is back on, with 19 castaways still in the competition for Season 37 of the hit series, which is called “David vs. Goliath.”

Meet all 20 of this season’s contestants!

In the premiere of the new season, for the second time in Survivor history, a contestant was medically evacuated and forced to leave the game. Find out what happened in the first episode!

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

Jeremy finds Dan’s hidden immunity idol. On the David tribe, Davie finds the hidden immunity idol.

In the immunity challenge, the Goliath tribe wins.

During the tribal council, four votes go to Lyrsa and five votes go to Jessica. Jessica is voted off of the island.

Jessica Peet, 19

David Tribe
Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.
Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.
Waitress
Photos: CBS
