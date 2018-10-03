Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 8:40 pm

Will Smith Reflects on His Helicopter Bungee Jump, 'Aladdin,' & More

Will Smith is opening up about his epic bungee jump out out a helicopter on his 50th birthday, his upcoming live-action Aladdin film, and more!

Here’s what the Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air star had to share while speaking at Advertising Week New York on Wednesday (October 3):

On being dared to jump: “Oh you want to challenge me, I’m from Philly son.” (Will also revealed that he purposely did not do any test jumps to create more authentic content!)

On the new Aladdin, in which he plays the Genie: “[It has] singing, dancing, special effects, action, comedy.. it has everything.”

On being authentic and fearless in the digital age: “[Avoid looking at] the numbers. Nothing is more valuable than your gut. Anything that is great, anything you love or you think is amazing in your childhood, someone once said it wouldn’t work…Fear is so constricting. It even constricts your thinking. Confront fear to maintain creativity.”
Photos: Courtesy of Advertising Week
