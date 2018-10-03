Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

What's the Status of Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship with Sophia Hutchins?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 11:20 am

Zac Efron Encounters Something He Didn't Expect in Italy! (Video)

Zac Efron encountered quite the herd of sheep while he was traveling through Italy!

The 30-year-old actor – who will turn 31 years old later this month – posted a video to his Instagram of him, sitting on the side of a road in Sardinia while a massive herd of sheep walks by him on the road.

Zac captioned the video with, “Traffic these days.”

If you don’t know, Zac has been spending some time abroad and has been posting videos from Italy and France recently.

Check out the video that Zac just posted…
