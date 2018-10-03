Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 3:56 pm

Zayn Malik Gets Back into the Studio in New York City!

Zayn Malik Gets Back into the Studio in New York City!

Zayn Malik is working on more new music!

The 25-year-old Mind of Mine singer was spotted heading into Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Zayn showed his style in a striped button down paired with a black denim jacket and jeans as he headed into the iconic recording space.

The day before, he was also spotted out and about in the Big Apple!

Zayn also recently starred in a fashion campaign for The Kooples and designed two limited-edition backpacks for their new menswear collection!

Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik heads to the studio in nyc 01
zayn malik heads to the studio in nyc 02
zayn malik heads to the studio in nyc 03
zayn malik heads to the studio in nyc 04
zayn malik heads to the studio in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Zayn Malik

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop