A Star is Born's 'Shallow' - Read Lyrics, Download, & Listen Now

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s new movie A Star Is Born is hitting theaters this weekend and the song that everyone will be talking about is “Shallow.”

In the movie, Bradley‘s character Jackson pulls Gaga‘s character Ally on stage at his concert to perform the song, which she sung for him just the night before on their first date.

The song was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

The full soundtrack for A Star Is Born drops at midnight on the day of the film’s release (October 5) and with nearly 20 original songs.

