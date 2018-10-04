Top Stories
Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Bill &amp; Hillary Clinton Attend Christina Aguilera Concert in New York City!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 10:46 am

Alan Alda to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award 2019

Alan Alda is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the 2019 SAG Awards!

“It is an honor and privilege to announce that our SAG Life Achievement Award will be presented to the fabulous Alan Alda,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement (via Variety). “He is an artist whose body of work is a testament to the craft and the magic of our business. His ability to make us laugh, to think and to feel is extraordinary. From theater to television, movies, and new media Alan’s dedication and talent are exceeded only by his contributions to a just and caring society.”

Alan has starred in so many movies and TV shows over the years and is perhaps best known for his work on the television classic M*A*S*H. Congrats on the huge honor!

The 2019 SAG Awards will air on January 27, 2019.
