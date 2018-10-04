Amandla Stenberg, Algee Smith, Regina Hall & More Take 'The Hate U Give' To Atlanta

Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 3:30 pm

Regina Hall poses with Amandla Stenberg at the premiere of The Hate U Give held at Regal Atlantic Station on Wednesday night (October 3) in Atlanta, Ga.

The two stars of the film met up with co-stars Kai N. Ture, TJ Wright, Lamar Johnson, Karan Kendrick, Bobby Sessions, and Algee Smith, along with author Angie Thomas, and director George Tillman Jr. for the screening.

It was just announced that 20th Century Fox Film and AMC Theatres are partnering together to give underserved and underrepresented young people across the country the opportunity to see The Hate U Give.

Free screenings will be hosted at 11 AM local time THIS Saturday, October 6th. The nine metro areas hosting the free screenings include Atlanta, Ga., Baltimore, Md., Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Los Angeles, Calif., Miami, Fla., New York, N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa., and Washington, DC.

These limited release screenings will be a launching pad for a campaign to bring up to 50 screenings to communities around the country and amplify the film’s call for youth to find their voice and change the world. Schools, community groups and nonprofit organizations can apply for free screenings HERE. Applications are due Oct. 22, and winners will be selected by Oct. 31.

Individuals interested in supporting screenings for classrooms around the country can contribute via DonorsChoose.org. Parent company 21st Century Fox will match donations up to $25,000.

The Hate U Give opens nationwide on Friday, October 5th.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Algee Smith, Amandla Stenberg, angie thomas, George Tillman Jr, Regina Hall

