Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 10:44 pm

Amandla Stenberg Joins 'The Hate U Give' Cast at NYC Screening

Amandla Stenberg Joins 'The Hate U Give' Cast at NYC Screening

Amandla Stenberg walks the red carpet with her co-stars at the screening of their movie The Hate U Give on Thursday (October 4) at the Paris Theatre in New York City.

The 19-year-old actress was joined by Regina Hall, Common, Russell Horsnby, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lamar Johnson. The book’s writer Angie Thomas was also there!

The Hate U Give is getting rave reviews and it currently has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Amandla is getting a lot of love from critics, including this line from Rolling Stone: “It is impossible to over-praise Stenberg’s incandescent performance, a gathering storm that grows in ferocity and feeling with each scene. Stenberg nails every nuance of a role that keeps throwing challenges at her.”

Make sure to see the movie when it hits theaters in limited release this weekend and nationwide on October 19.

FYI: Amandla is wearing a Christopher Kane dress. Sabrina is wearing a Versace dress.

