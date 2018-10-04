Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Johnny Depp recently gave an interview to British GQ where he denied any allegations of domestic abuse and his ex wife, Amber Heard, is now firing back with a statement.

“If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue,” Amber‘s lawyer said in a statement (via THR). Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so. Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.”

Amber and Johnny settled their divorce and domestic violence case in 2016.