Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab Stay for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Treatment

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 4:13 pm

Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his recent stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” the 46-year-old actor posted on Instagram. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he continued. “So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

The statement concludes with, “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”
Photos: Getty
  • mahbelle

    he’ll be drunk in a couple of months. mickey mouse rehab doesn’t work. he spent more time out of rehab than in it.

  • tomas

    PR BS.

    Ben doesn’t want to get better. He took daily breaks from rehab and dates a 22 year old Playboy bunny/party girl. We’ll see him drinking again.