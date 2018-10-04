Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab Stay for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Treatment

Ben Affleck has broken his silence on his recent stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” the 46-year-old actor posted on Instagram. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he continued. “So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

The statement concludes with, “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”