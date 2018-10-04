Ben Affleck Steps Out in L.A. After Completing Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck chats with a friend as they step out for coffee on Thursday afternoon (October 4) in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actor/director looked cool and refreshed in a leather jacket, yellow button-down shirt, and gray trousers for his outing.

Earlier that day, Ben took to his social media account to reveal that he has completed a 40-day program at a rehab facility while battling his alcohol addiction.

“I am fighting for myself and my family,” Ben wrote in his lengthy statement – which you can read in full here.