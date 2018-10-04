Big Brother's Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Spotted Holding Hands After Moving in Together!

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are stepping out in public together for the first time as a couple!

The Big Brother stars were spotted holding hands while running errands on Thursday morning (October 4) in Los Angeles.

Tyler and Angela competed together on Big Brother 20 and they both made it to the final four. Tyler was the runner-up and won the second place prize of $50,000 plus the $25,000 prize from being voted America’s favorite player.

The couple fell in love on the show and they moved in to Angela‘s Los Angeles home after the season wrapped last week.

