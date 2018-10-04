Bradley Cooper Cast His Own Dog in 'A Star Is Born'

A Star Is Born is officially in theaters across the country at midnight, and it’s one of the weekend’s must-see movies.

While everyone knows that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are starring in the film, which is getting rave reviews, you may not know that Bradley knows another one of his co-stars very well…his dog Charlie!

“There was no nepotism — I wanted this relationship with the dog,” Bradley told People. “[Jackson and Ally] don’t have a child together but they have a dog together, and I wanted it to be part of their story. I love dogs.”

Bradley was recently praised by PETA for casting his own dog and gave him the Compassion in Film award for not using a service to provide an animal for the film.