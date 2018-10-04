Brenton Thwaites & Girlfriend Chloe Pacey Step Out for 'Titans' World Premiere!

Brenton Thwaites is dapper as he flashes a smile alongside his girlfriend Chloe Pacey while attending the world premiere of his DC series Titans held at Hammerstein Ballroom on Wednesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 29-year-old actor was also joined at the event by his co-stars Minka Kelly, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson and Ryan Potter.

The show stars Brenton as the famed character Robin. You may know Robin traditionally from the Batman story lines, but this Robin appears to have a grudge against the famous superhero. At one point in the trailer, Brenton‘s Robin says, “F*ck Batman.”

Titans, which was already renewed for a second season, will premiere its first season on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Brenton is wearing a Missoni suit. Minka is wearing a Temperley London dress.