Thu, 04 October 2018 at 4:55 pm
C.J. Fuller, Clemson Tigers Football Player, Dead at 22
- C.J. Fuller, who played in 43 games for the Clemson Tigers and was a key player on Clemson’s 2016 National Championship team, has sadly died at 22.- TMZ
Photos: Getty Images Posted to: C.J. Fuller, Newsies, RIP
