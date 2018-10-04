Chris Evans Says Goodbye to Captain America After Wrapping 'Avengers 4': 'Eternally Grateful'

Chris Evans tweeted out to his fans that he officially wrapped Avengers 4, which might just be his last appearance as Captain America in the Marvel movies!

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Chris wrote in a tweet to his followers on Twitter.

He continued, “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Chris reportedly is stepping away from the role after Avengers 4. This tweet seems to confirm the news that Chris has officially said goodbye.

The last set photos we have of Chris filming are from last month.