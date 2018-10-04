Top Stories
Christina Aguilera Recalls Kiss With Madonna at 2003 MTV VMAs - Watch Now!

Christina Aguilera Recalls Kiss With Madonna at 2003 MTV VMAs - Watch Now!

Christina Aguilera is recalling one of her many memorable performances!

The 37-year-old Liberation singer sat down with Andy Cohen at his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

During her appearance, Christina revealed whether she keeps in touch with her Mickey Mouse Club co-stars. She also recalled her performance with Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs, and the moment the camera cut away to get Justin Timberlake‘s reaction.

Andy’s interview with Christina will air on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET.


Christina Aguilera recalls her kiss with Madonna on the 2003 MTV VMAs


Does Christina Aguilera keep in touch with her Mickey Mouse Club co-stars?

Christina Aguilera talks about being back on the road with The Liberation Tour

Christina Aguilera on her connection to Whitney Houston

Christina Aguilera does her best Samantha from Sex and the City impression
