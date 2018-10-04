Top Stories
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 11:25 pm

Christina Aguilera Steps Out in Style Ahead of Concert in NYC!

Christina Aguilera Steps Out in Style Ahead of Concert in NYC!

Christina Aguilera strikes a pose as she arrives at her latest Liberation Tour stop on Thursday night (October 4)at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The 37-year-old pop star looked super chic in an oversized electric blue leather trench coat and black high-heeled boots as she got ready to rock the stage for night two of her show in NYC.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

During her show the night before, Christina was supported at the event by a very powerful couple!

You can still get tickets to Christina‘s Liberation Tour here!
Just Jared on Facebook
chrstina aguilera steps out in style ahead of concert in nyc 01
chrstina aguilera steps out in style ahead of concert in nyc 02
chrstina aguilera steps out in style ahead of concert in nyc 03
chrstina aguilera steps out in style ahead of concert in nyc 04
chrstina aguilera steps out in style ahead of concert in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Christina Aguilera

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop