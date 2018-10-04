Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 11:13 am

Claire Foy Gets Support from Darren Criss, Ben Stiller & More at Special 'First Man' NYC Screening!

Claire Foy is all smiles while posing alongside her co-star Olivia Hamilton at the special screening after party for their film First Man held at The Monkey Bar on Wednesday evening (October 3) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress and Olivia were joined at the event by director Damien Chazelle, and co-stars Lukas Haas and Patrick Fugit.

Also in attendance to show their support was Darren Criss and his fiancée Mia Swier, Ben Stiller and his 16-year-old daughter Ella Olivia Stiller, Murphy Brown‘s Candice Bergen, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Bob Balaban.

Damien and Olivia officially tied the knot last month.
Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Ben Stiller, Bob Balaban, Candice Bergen, Claire Foy, Cuba Gooding Jr, Damien Chazelle, Darren Criss, Ella Olivia Stiller, Lukas Haas, Mia Swier, Olivia Hamilton, Patrick Fugit, Ryan Gosling

