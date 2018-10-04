Top Stories
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 9:41 pm

Clint Eastwood Reteams with Bradley Cooper for 'The Mule' - Watch the Trailer!

Clint Eastwood Reteams with Bradley Cooper for 'The Mule' - Watch the Trailer!

Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper are working together again on the upcoming movie The Mule and the first trailer has been released!

The guys previously worked together on the massive hit American Sniper.

Eastwood stars in and directs the new movie, in which he plays a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel.

This marks Eastwood‘s first time on both sides of the camera since 2009′s Gran Torino!

Also starred in the movie are Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Dianne Wiest, Taissa Farmiga, and Andy Garcia. The Mule hits theaters on December 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Andy Garcia, Bradley Cooper, Clint Eastwood, Dianne Wiest, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Movies, Taissa Farmiga, Trailer, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop