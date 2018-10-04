Clint Eastwood Reteams with Bradley Cooper for 'The Mule' - Watch the Trailer!

Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper are working together again on the upcoming movie The Mule and the first trailer has been released!

The guys previously worked together on the massive hit American Sniper.

Eastwood stars in and directs the new movie, in which he plays a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel.

This marks Eastwood‘s first time on both sides of the camera since 2009′s Gran Torino!

Also starred in the movie are Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Dianne Wiest, Taissa Farmiga, and Andy Garcia. The Mule hits theaters on December 14.