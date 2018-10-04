'Daredevil' Season Three Trailer Has Arrived & Promises A Lot in Store - Watch Now!

The trailer for season three of Netflix‘s Daredevil is finally here!

Here’s a synopsis for the new season: Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.

The new season of the show will be here on October 19.

Check out the brand new trailer…