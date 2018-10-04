Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 5:37 pm

David Boreanaz Supports the 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot

David Boreanaz is not here for fans hating on the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

The 49-year-old actor responded to concerns from fans while appearing at a New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday (October 4) in New York City.

When the subject of the reboot, which series creator Joss Whedon is working on with writer Monica Owusu-Breen, was brought up, fans booed around the venue.

“Come on, guys,” David told the fans. “It’s a good thing. Let’s just embrace [it]. I’m very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new.”

“Everybody wants old, they want to go back,” he added (via THR). “Which I can understand: you want to see us back in these roles. It’s great, it’s cool [but] things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it’s a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology. How you can explore those relationships with the same kinds of metaphors. I’m all for it. I think it’s fantastic. Good for them. I hope that it becomes huge and successful, and does what it does.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Boreanaz

