Emily Ratajkowski Arrested During Kavanaugh Protest in D.C.

Emily Ratajkowski says she was arrested on Thursday (October 4) while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C.

The 27-year-old model and actress shared a photo of herself at the protest holding a sign that read, “Respect female existence or expect our resistance.”

Emily‘s I Feel Pretty co-star Amy Schumer was also detained and possibly arrested during the protest that day.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” Emily wrote on her Instagram account. “Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”