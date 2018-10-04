Fan Bingbing Reportedly Free After Months of 'Residential Detention'

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing is reportedly free after being detained for several months.

If you don’t know, the 37-year-old actress reportedly owed to $128 million in back taxes, fees, and additional fines. This week, she broke her silence on the accusations and spoke for the first time since going missing over the summer.

According to a report from Variety via a Chinese newspaper, she is now back in Beijing after spending time in “residential detention” and was being held at a “holiday resort” near Wuxi.