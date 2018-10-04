Get to Know 'HTGAWM' Newcomer Rome Flynn with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Rome Flynn is the new star of How to Get Away with Murder‘s fifth season and we learned more about him with a 10 Fun Facts interview!

The 26-year-old actor is a Daytime Emmy winner for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful and he’ll also be seen in next year’s Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.



Rome is playing the pivotal role of Gabriel Maddox on Shondaland’s How to Get Away with Murder, which airs on Thursday nights at 10/9c.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts, in which Rome opens up about his pre-acting jobs, being a father, his acting idols, and spending time in jail:

1. I grew up in Springfield, IL but I was born in Chicago.

2. I worked at Goodwill, a pawn shop, PF Chang’s, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Hyvee, as a carpenter, and sold life insurance – all before becoming an actor.

3. I want to play in the NBA Celebrity All Star game.

4. I taught myself how to play guitar in 6 months.

5. I’m of Cuban, Irish, African American descent.

