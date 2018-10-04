Gwyneth Paltrow's Father Once Called Her Out for 'Acting Like a Dick'

Gwyneth Paltrow is on the cover of Marie Claire UK‘s November 2018 issue, on newsstands today.

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag…

On recalling a time her late father Bruce said she’s acting like a ‘dick’: “I was just believing my own hype, thinking that I was super-awesome. And he was like, ‘You’re getting weird – you’re acting like a dick.’ When you achieve the kind of fame that I did by the time I was 25 or 26, the world starts removing all your obstacles because you’re now a ‘special person.’ You don’t have to wait in line at a restaurant, and if a car doesn’t show up, someone else gives you theirs. There is nothing worse for the growth of a human being than not having obstacles and disappointments, and things go wrong. All of my greatest achievements have come out of failure.”

On getting married again to Brad Falchuk: “I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor. Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it – I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after. For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids – what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind. I love being a wife. I love making a home.”

