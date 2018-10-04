Halsey: 'Without Me' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Halsey is back with her brand new single called “Without Me,” which you can listen to right here!

The 24-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer premiered the track with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 at noon on Thursday (October 4).

The bridge of the song features an interpolation of Justin Timberlake‘s “Cry Me A River.”

“Questioning your purpose and your effort in a relationship can be confusing and draining. But it’s important to self-reflect and know your worth and value. This record is about understanding your worth. It’s a very honest record. And it helped me prove to myself that I can still manifest my feelings into art after all this time. My music will always be the vehicle that carries my heart,” she said of “Without Me.”

Listen to “Without Me” below! You can also download and stream the song across all digital platforms.