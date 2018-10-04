Top Stories
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Heidi Klum Went Halloween Shopping & Basically Bought the Whole Store!

Heidi Klum loves Halloween and she went all out while shopping for decorations!

The 45-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge was spotted pushing her cart full of goodies out of a Party City store on Thursday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

Heidi is known for being a Halloween fan and she always throws a massive party each year. She already is teasing her costume on social media by showing an artist making her prosthetics.

“Here is the amazing artist Mike Marino of @prorenfx creating my prosthetics for this year’s Halloween costume. I can’t wait!!!! More soon, stay tuned,” she captioned the below Instagram video.
