Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 6:00 pm

Is There an 'A Star Is Born' End Credits Scene?

Fans of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be flocking to theaters to check out A Star Is Born this weekend.

Well, before seeing the flick, know that there is nothing after the credits for this movie. So no need to stay once the credits start rolling.

If you didn’t know, one fun fact about filming that Bradley just revealed…he has a special connection to the pup cast in the movie to play Ally and Jackson’s dog Charlie!

Be sure to check out the film, in theaters this weekend across the country.
