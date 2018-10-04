Top Stories
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 6:30 pm

Is There a 'Venom' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Venom' End Credits Scene?

Theater-goers seeing Venom this weekend will be excited to hear that the movie does have some added scenes after the movie ends!

The first scene happens in the middle of the credits and features Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hardy

At the end of the credits, another scene plays…but it has nothing to do with Venom! We don’t want to spoil anything, but be sure to stay in your seats to see what happens!

Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and more also star in the film, hitting theaters at midnight tonight. Be sure to check it out!
Just Jared on Facebook
venom end credits 01
venom end credits 02
venom end credits 03
venom end credits 04
venom end credits 05

Photos: Sony
Posted to: Tom Hardy, Venom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop