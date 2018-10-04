Is There a 'Venom' End Credits Scene?

Theater-goers seeing Venom this weekend will be excited to hear that the movie does have some added scenes after the movie ends!

The first scene happens in the middle of the credits and features Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy).

At the end of the credits, another scene plays…but it has nothing to do with Venom! We don’t want to spoil anything, but be sure to stay in your seats to see what happens!

Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and more also star in the film, hitting theaters at midnight tonight. Be sure to check it out!