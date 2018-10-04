'It' Actress Sophia Lillis to Star in 'Gretel & Hansel'

Top Stories
Gretel and Hansel has found its star!

Sophia Lillis has signed on to star as one of the titular in the upcoming reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

The 16-year-old actress’ breakout role was in the 2017 film It as Beverly Marsh before portraying a young Amy Adams in HBO’s miniseries Sharp Objects.

“The story is described as being set a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside and focuses on a young girl who leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil,” THR reports.

The role of Hansel still has not been cast yet.
