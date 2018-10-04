Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 12:16 pm

Jamie Dornan Looks So Handsome While Promoting 'My Dinner with Hervé'

Jamie Dornan Looks So Handsome While Promoting 'My Dinner with Hervé'

Jamie Dornan is looking so handsome while making an appearance for the EW Spotlight on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio this week in Los Angeles.

The actor is currently promoting HBO’s My Dinner with Hervé, and gave an interview alongside his director Sacha Gervasi about the new movie.

While on the radio show, Jamie admitted to never having seen Game of Thrones. Of course, My Dinner with Hervé also stars Peter Dinklage in the title role and Peter stars on Game of Thrones.

Listen to the interview below…

Click inside to listen to more from Jamie Dornan’s interview…
Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jamie Dornan

