Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage Attend 'My Dinner With Herve' Premiere in Los Angeles!

Jamie Dornan walks the red carpet with co-star Peter Dinklage at the premiere of their movie My Dinner with Herve on Thursday night (October 4) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The guys were joined at the event by co-stars Mireille Enos, Andy Garcia, and Helena Mattsson, as well as writer and director Sacha Gervasi.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: An unlikely friendship evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist (Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), resulting in life-changing consequences for both.

The movie premieres on HBO on October 20 at 8pm!