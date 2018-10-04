Top Stories
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 11:34 pm

Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage Attend 'My Dinner With Herve' Premiere in Los Angeles!

Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage Attend 'My Dinner With Herve' Premiere in Los Angeles!

Jamie Dornan walks the red carpet with co-star Peter Dinklage at the premiere of their movie My Dinner with Herve on Thursday night (October 4) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The guys were joined at the event by co-stars Mireille Enos, Andy Garcia, and Helena Mattsson, as well as writer and director Sacha Gervasi.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: An unlikely friendship evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist (Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), resulting in life-changing consequences for both.

The movie premieres on HBO on October 20 at 8pm!
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andy Garcia, Helena Mattsson, Jamie Dornan, Mireille Enos, Peter Dinklage, Sacha Gervasi

