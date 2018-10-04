Jennifer Lopez to Debut New Single at AMAs 2018 Next Week!

Top Stories
Thu, 04 October 2018 at 5:57 pm

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the 2018 American Music Awards!

The entertainer is set to debut a new single that will be featured on the soundtrack for her upcoming film Second Act.

The AMAs will be taking place on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

There will be so many performances at the event, including ones from Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Carrie Underwood, and more.

Make sure to follow along with JustJared.com on Tuesday night as we live blog the event!
Photos: Getty
