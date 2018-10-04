Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 1:16 pm

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Head Out After a London Date Night!

Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Head Out After a London Date Night!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking so in love as always!

The 29-year-old DNCE frontman and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted heading out after a romantic date night at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday night (October 3) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

The engaged couple looked happy as they headed out together after the meal. Sophie wore striped pants and a “Techno” tee, while Joe wore a black ribbed sweater, green pants and sneakers.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere sometime before next summer.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner london october 2018 01
joe jonas sophie turner london october 2018 02
joe jonas sophie turner london october 2018 03
joe jonas sophie turner london october 2018 04
joe jonas sophie turner london october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop