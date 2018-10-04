Joe Jonas & Fiancee Sophie Turner Head Out After a London Date Night!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking so in love as always!

The 29-year-old DNCE frontman and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted heading out after a romantic date night at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair on Wednesday night (October 3) in London, England.

The engaged couple looked happy as they headed out together after the meal. Sophie wore striped pants and a “Techno” tee, while Joe wore a black ribbed sweater, green pants and sneakers.

The final season of Game of Thrones is expected to premiere sometime before next summer.