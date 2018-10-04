Thu, 04 October 2018 at 1:38 am

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Arrive at Church in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting in some late night worship.

The reportedly married couple arrived at church on Wednesday evening (October 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin was seen wearing a blue UCLA jacket and a brown hat as he stepped out from the service.

The two are reportedly legally married, but Hailey previously tweeted that they weren’t married yet. TMZ confirmed the news that they did so without a prenuptial agreement. There’s no word if they plan to sign a postnuptial agreement.
