'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 2:22 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Grab Breakfast in Studio City!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying a nice meal together!

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar and the 21-year-old Drop The Mic emcee were spotted out together on Thursday morning (October 4) in Studio City, Calif.

The engaged couple, who are reportedly already legally married, were seen enjoying breakfast before making their way out for the day.

One night before (October 3), the happy couple were spotted getting in a late night church session in Beverly Hills.
Photos: BACKGRID
Getty
