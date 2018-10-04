Keira Knightley Gets Candid About Having a Breakdown at Age 22

Keira Knightley just gave a very candid interview with THR for their awards season podcast to discuss the pressures of being famous when she was so young.

“It was big money to get pictures of women falling apart,” Keira, now 33, said about being followed by the paparazzi when she was still a teenager. “Because you [consumers] wanted them to be sexy, but you wanted to punish them for that sexuality. If you [female stars] weren’t breaking down in front of them, then it was worth their while to make you break down in front of them.”

Keira added, “So suddenly there was a level of violence, it felt, in the air, that is not a thing that anybody would react to well… I think I’ve always had a ‘fuck-you button,’ and it was so obvious that they wanted me to fall, and I had such, like, a ‘I’m not gonna give you what you want.’ So there was a sense of battle every day leaving the house.”

She then revealed she had to be hypnotized for her 2008 BAFTAs appearance, where she was nominated for Atonement. “So I actually did hypnotherapy so that I could stand on the red carpet at the BAFTAs and not have a panic attack,” she said.

Keira continued, “I did have a mental breakdown at 22, so I did take a year off there and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of all of that stuff. I went deep into therapy and all of that, and she [the therapist] said, ‘It’s amazing — I normally come in here and have people that think people are talking about them and they think that they’re being followed, but actually they’re not. You’re the first person that actually that is happening to!’”

Keira‘s film Colette, is currently released in a limited capacity in the US.