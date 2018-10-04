Kelly Clarkson Joins 'Trolls 2' Cast, Will Sing an Original Song!

Kelly Clarkson is joining the voice cast of the upcoming Trolls sequel, which will be titled Trolls World Tour.

The singer will be voicing the role of Delta Dawn, the mayor of the Country Trolls, according to Deadline. She will also perform an original song!

Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and more stars from the original Trolls film are returning along with newcomers Jamie Dornan, Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos, Chance the Rapper, and more.

Kelly is currently a judge on The Voice, she is embarking on a tour next year, and she also has a talk show launching next fall!