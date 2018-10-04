Kendall Jenner Steps Out to Run Errands with Fai Khadra

Kendall Jenner fuels up her truck as she stops by a gas station on Thursday morning (October 4) in Palm Springs, Calif.

The 22-year-old model showed off her toned abs in a gray crop top hoodie and gray sweatpants as she was joined by her friend Fai Khadra as they stepped out to run a couple of errands.

Earlier this week, Kendall and Fai were spotted grabbing dinner with big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her rumored boyfriend Luka Sabbat in West Hollywood.