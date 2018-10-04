Lena Dunham Moderates Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Panel: 'The Teens Stan You'

Lena Dunham is all smiles as she hits the stage with Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to discuss their book “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” presented by Skylight Books at Aratani Theatre on Wednesday (October 3) in Los Angeles.

“The teens stan you,” the 32-year-old Girls creator informed the couple while moderating their panel (via Variety).

“We’ve never been apart for more than two weeks in 18 and a half years,” Megan revealed, referencing their famous Two Week Rule. Producers take the rule so seriously, Nick added, that “it’s the first thing they bring up” when he starts a new acting job.

FYI: Lena is wearing a Le Chateau by Roxy Earle dress.