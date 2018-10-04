Top Stories
'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

'Stranger Things' Cast Returns to a Season One Location While Filming Season Three!

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Amber Heard Fires Back at Johnny Depp's 'Entirely Untrue' Statements

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 2:39 pm

Lena Dunham Moderates Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Panel: 'The Teens Stan You'

Lena Dunham Moderates Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman Panel: 'The Teens Stan You'

Lena Dunham is all smiles as she hits the stage with Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to discuss their book “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told” presented by Skylight Books at Aratani Theatre on Wednesday (October 3) in Los Angeles.

“The teens stan you,” the 32-year-old Girls creator informed the couple while moderating their panel (via Variety).

“We’ve never been apart for more than two weeks in 18 and a half years,” Megan revealed, referencing their famous Two Week Rule. Producers take the rule so seriously, Nick added, that “it’s the first thing they bring up” when he starts a new acting job.

FYI: Lena is wearing a Le Chateau by Roxy Earle dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 01
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 02
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 03
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 04
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 05
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 06
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 07
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 08
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 09
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 10
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 11
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 12
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 13
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 14
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 15
lena dunham moderates megan mullally nick offerman panel the teens stan you 16

Credit: David Livingston; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lena Dunham, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ian Ziering is standing up against bullies at his daughter's school - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is back with new music! - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out how the Mean Girls stars are celebrating their big day! - TooFab
  • Celebs are encouraging fans to get out and vote - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Thorne has changed up her hair once again - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest scoop on Jessica Simpson's pregnancy! - Gossip Cop