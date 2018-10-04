Liam Neeson & Zoe Kazan Premiere 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' at NY Film Festival 2018

Liam Neeson hits the red carpet at the premiere of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Thursday (October 4) at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 66-year-old actor looked handsome in a black suit as he was joined by co-star Zoe Kazan at the premiere of their Netflix movie at the 2018 New York Film Festival.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is “split into six idiosyncratic chapters, each telling disparate stories with different characters, and playing in genres such as slapstick comedy, tragic romance and existential horror,” according to USA Today.

The movie hits Netflix on November 16.

