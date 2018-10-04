Top Stories
Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

'Venom' Credits Scene Explained - Will There Be a 'Venom 2'?

Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Rehab for Alcohol Addiction, Completes 40 Day Stay

Here's the First Glimpse of Cardi B's Baby Kulture!

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 11:59 pm

Liam Neeson & Zoe Kazan Premiere 'Ballad of Buster Scruggs' at NY Film Festival 2018

Liam Neeson hits the red carpet at the premiere of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Thursday (October 4) at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 66-year-old actor looked handsome in a black suit as he was joined by co-star Zoe Kazan at the premiere of their Netflix movie at the 2018 New York Film Festival.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is “split into six idiosyncratic chapters, each telling disparate stories with different characters, and playing in genres such as slapstick comedy, tragic romance and existential horror,” according to USA Today.

The movie hits Netflix on November 16.

liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 01
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 02
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 03
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 04
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 05
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 06
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 07
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 08
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 09
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 10
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 11
liam neson zoe kazan ballad of buster scruggs at ny film festival 12

