Thu, 04 October 2018 at 1:12 am

Lil Kim Joins Christina Aguilera at 'Liberation Tour' in NYC!

Christina Aguilera‘s Liberation Tour just keeps getting better!

The 37-year-old Lotus pop icon brought her concert to Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday night (October 3) in New York City.

During the show, which included performances of tracks like “Accelerate,” “Genie in a Bottle” and “Dirrty,” Lil Kim surprised the crowd with a rendition of their classic Moulin Rouge smash “Lady Marmalade.”

Later on, A Great Big World joined Christina for “Say Something.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton were also in attendance at the star-studded show.

Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Posted to: A Great Big World, Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim

