Maluma Set To Receive Extraordinary Evolution Award at 2018 Latin American Music Awards!

Maluma flashes a big smile while performing onstage during his solo concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Wednesday (October 3) in Berlin, Germany.

It was recently announced that the 24-year-old Colombian superstar will receive the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, according to Billboard.

Maluma is also confirmed to perform at the fourth annual show to be held from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 25.

Cardi B, Pitbull, CNCO, Ludacris, Prince Royce, Becky G and more are also confirmed to perform during the live ceremony – Stay tuned!